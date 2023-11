Ananya Panday celebrated her 25th birthday in style with a dreamy dinner in the picturesque Maldives, alongside her rumoured boyfriend ...

Ananya Panday celebrated her 25th birthday in style with a dreamy dinner in the picturesque Maldives, alongside her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. The couple, who have been the subject of much speculation, looked absolutely stunning as they enjoyed a romantic evening under the starry sky. Surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives, Ananya and Aditya seemed to be completely smitten with each other. They shared loving glances and laughter throughout the evening, creating an enchanting atmosphere. The video captures their undeniable chemistry and the joy they found in each other's company. Ananya, dressed in an elegant white dress, radiated happiness as she blew out the candles on her birthday cake. Aditya, looking dapper in a suit, couldn't take his eyes off her. It was a celebration filled with love, laughter, and special moments. The Maldives provided the perfect backdrop for this romantic occasion, with its crystal-clear waters and pristine beaches. The couple enjoyed a delicious dinner, surrounded by flickering candles and the sound of waves gently crashing against the shore. While they haven't officially confirmed their relationship, this birthday celebration certainly adds fuel to the rumors. Fans can't help but gush over their undeniable chemistry and hope for more beautiful moments between the two.