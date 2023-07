Ananya Panday, the young Bollywood actress, has recently become the target of online hate and criticism following rumors of her dating fellow actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Fans and social media users have expressed their displeasure and disappointment with this alleged relationship, leading to a surge in negative comments and trolling directed towards Panday.

The news of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's rumored relationship quickly spread across various social media platforms, sparking a range of reactions from fans. While some fans voiced their support and wished the couple well, a significant portion of the audience expressed their disapproval and vented their frustrations.

The negative comments targeted Panday for her choice of partner, questioning her taste and accusing her of breaking an unwritten code of loyalty to her fans. Some individuals resorted to personal attacks and derogatory remarks, crossing the line of constructive criticism and entering the realm of cyberbullying. Unfortunately, online hate and trolling have become all too common in the lives of celebrities, with public figures often facing unwarranted scrutiny and judgment for their personal choices. The toxic nature of social media platforms allows users to anonymously express their displeasure without consequences, leading to a culture of hate and negativity. It is crucial to remember that celebrities are entitled to their personal lives and relationships, and should not be subjected to online harassment for their choices. Ananya Panday, like any individual, deserves respect and privacy.