Ananya Panday, the talented and stylish Bollywood actress, recently made heads turn with her fashionable airport look. Sporting a vibrant pink t-shirt, she made a bold statement by adorning it with the surname of her rumored boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur. The customized t-shirt added a touch of personalization and uniqueness to her outfit, reflecting her playful and creative side.

As she walked through the airport, Ananya exuded confidence and charm, effortlessly striking poses for the paparazzi. Her radiant smile lit up the surroundings, and her fashion-forward ensemble perfectly complemented her youthful aura. The paparazzi couldn't resist capturing her every move, capturing the details of her trendy t-shirt and the subtle way she proudly displayed her connection with Aditya Roy Kapur. Watch the video to know more.