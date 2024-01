Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has created a distinct identity for herself in the industry in a very short time. The ...

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has created a distinct identity for herself in the industry in a very short time. The actress was recently seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' in which her acting has been highly appreciated. The actress is often spotted and remains in the news with her fashion and looks. For the past few days, she has been in the news for her affair with actor Aditya Roy Kapoor. Well, the actress has recently been spotted where she is looking very beautiful in a white printed dress. The actress has posed fiercely for the paps and has also been seen talking. Let us tell you that the actress is very active on social media and is often seen sharing her photos and videos on social media. For more information please watch the video.