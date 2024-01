Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has created a distinct identity for herself in a very short time. The actress has been ...

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has created a distinct identity for herself in a very short time. The actress has been seen in many big films. The actress is known not only for her acting but also for her fashion. Recently the actress was spotted at an event where she was spotted in a black dress. This look of the actress was worth seeing. Well, this is not the first time that the actress' look has made headlines. The actress is very active on social media and is often seen sharing her photos and videos. For more information please watch the video.