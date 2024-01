The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress Ananya Panday exclusively speaks to BollywoodLife on relationships and the biggest red flag for her.

Ananya Panday who is basking all the positive reviews for her last release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is also making headlines for her relationship with Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Aditya and Ananya have become the favourite couple of the paparazzi and the fans want to see them getting married ever since Ananya happily announced her surname would be PARK after getting married to Aditya. BollywoodLife got exclusively candid with Ananya where we quizzed her about what the biggest red flag for her in a relationship to which she said," Disrespect, especially in front of others". She even added that infidelity in a relationship is something that she can never bear.