Liger actress Ananya Panday set the screens on fire when she got into a red hot outfit with a high-slit and plunging neckline for a photoshoot. The actress complemented her look with a red strappy heels, a top bun, glossy makeup and a bold red pout. In the caption, she wrote, "The cherry on the cake." Her BFFs from Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and soon to debut Shanaya Kapoor were quick to comment. While Suhana commented and wrote, "True," Shanaya exclaimed, "Beauty." The actress’s BTS video is going viral. Check out her fiery look.