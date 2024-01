Ananya Panday gets exclusively candid about Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies and the trolling that she faced for her acting skills in an exclusive chat with us.

Ananya Panday has held herself extremely strong when it comes to dealing with criticism. The actress took the trolling to her stride and is shining like never before as she received all the love for her acting skills in her next Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ananya’s personal life often grabs eyeballs along with her professional career. The most important of her life is her friends and one of them is her BFF Suhana Khan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter who too made her debut with The Archies, but faced massive flak. Bestie Ananya comes to her rescue and this is what she has to say about Suhana being trolled.

In an exclusive interview with BL, Ananya said,” I think Suhana has the best people around her to be giving the advice, more than anything, before she is an actor, she is my friend, we talk about all sort of things. I think she is amazing and I cannot wait for the world to see all the amazing work that she is going to do. As a best friend, I do my part and fill her with all the love that I can”.