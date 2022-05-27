Anek actor Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his 'Hit Formula' that helped him build his career [Exclusive]

Ayushmann Khurrana gets exclusively candid with Bollywoodlife ahead of the release of his film Anek and talks about being the most courageous actor in Bollywood and reveals the secrets of being the hit machine.

is a self-made actor and he had no backing when he arrived in the industry to make it big. There was a time when he revealed of asking at a red carpet event of desiring to do a film with him and he gave him his office number but later nothing happened. Today every producer and director wants to make a film with Ayushmann Khurrana and he has earned this with his sheer handwork and immense talent. While his film Anek has hit the cinemas, he had got exclusively candid with Bollywoodlife where he spoke about building his career out of risks and he is damn proud of it.