Anek star Ayushmann Khurrana on South taking over Bollywood; 'It would be wrong to say that Hindi films don't work' [Exclusive]

Anek star Ayushmann Khurrana talks about the South taking over Bollywood and he favours the Hindi film industry with perfect figures and examples in an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife.

Manisha Mandal   |    May 27, 2022 10:31 AM IST

Anek star Ayushmann Khurrana has given his final word in the south vs Bollywood debate. In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife, the actor got candid over the south taking over the Bollywood debate. We quizzed if he too feels that the south is ruling Bollywood with back to back releases like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF 2. To which, the actor said that nobody is taking over anyone. And it would be wrong to say that our Hindi films don't work- it was with Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi and now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Also, I feel entertainment is beyond language and our audience is hungry for entertainment, they need good entertainment.

