Anek star Ayushmann Khurrana on South taking over Bollywood; 'It would be wrong to say that Hindi films don't work' [Exclusive]

Anek star Ayushmann Khurrana has given his final word in the south vs Bollywood debate. In an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife, the actor got candid over the south taking over the Bollywood debate. We quizzed if he too feels that the south is ruling Bollywood with back to back releases like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF 2. To which, the actor said that nobody is taking over anyone. And it would be wrong to say that our Hindi films don't work- it was with , Gangubai Kathiawadi and now 2. Also, I feel entertainment is beyond language and our audience is hungry for entertainment, they need good entertainment.