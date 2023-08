There are some friendships in Bollywood that've not only stood the test of time, but some of them have also gone through a tremendous rough patch to only emerge stronger on the other side; the true litmus test of any friendship.

It's always fascinating to see celebrities' friendships go through ups and downs. Some of the biggest names in Bollywood have had their fair share of drama, but eventually found their way back to each other. Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher, for example, had a major falling out when they were filming a movie together, but eventually reunited and are now the closest of friends. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan also had a very public feud, but they've since made up. It's great to see people put aside their differences and come together again.The pressures and demands of the entertainment industry can put strain on even the most genuine friendships, leading to misunderstandings and heated exchanges. Yet, despite the intense spotlight on their lives, these celebrities have demonstrated their resilience and willingness to set aside their differences for the sake of their friendships. Their journeys serve as reminders that at the end of the day, human connections and camaraderie are essential in navigating the rollercoaster of fame and success. In a world where conflicts and rivalries are common in the public eye, these stories of reconciliation offer hope that no matter how tumultuous relationships may become, there is always a possibility of healing and rebuilding bridges.