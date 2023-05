Vidyut Jammwal's debut production, IB 71, directed by National Award-winning Sankalp Reddy, had a star-studded screening. Anupam Kher and Vidyut Jammwal are among the cast members. Watch Entertainment Videos.

IB71 Screening: Vidyut Jammwal, the renowned action hero of Bollywood, is all set to make his debut as a producer with his upcoming spy thriller movie IB71. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the National Award-winning director, IB71 features a star-studded cast including Anupam Kher and Vidyut Jammwal himself. Recently, the movie's screening was held which saw the attendance of several prominent names from the film industry including Anil Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, and many others. Watch the full video to catch a glimpse of the event.