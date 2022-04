View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

has been in the news for the past few days because of his rumoured wedding with . But well, not to forget that the actor has three interesting films lined up , ’s next, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Recently, Instant Bollywood shared a video in which the actor is seen speaking to his trainer Shivohaam about the transformation. The actor says that for Luv Ranjan’s film he had to have a lean body as it’s a rom-com, but for Animal, he has to put on a lot of muscles. Also Read - Ignored by Karan Johar, Rakhi Sawant soon to play lead in a South biggie? Here's what she has to say [Exclusive]