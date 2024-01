Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor's film Animal has been liked a lot and their character in the movie ...

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor's film Animal has been liked a lot and their character in the movie has also impressed people a lot. Not only this, the film's actress Triptii Dimri has also created her own identity in the movie. Recently the actress was spotted at an event where she was talked about fashion and the success of her movie Animal. The actress said that she thanks her stars for the film every night. And it was his luck that he got this film. Actress Triptii Dimri was well liked in the film. The actress is very active on social media and is often seen sharing her videos and photos. For more information please watch the video.