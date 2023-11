At the music launch event, Bobby Deol and his son Aryaman stole the show with their swag and undeniable charm. ...

At the music launch event, Bobby Deol and his son Aryaman stole the show with their swag and undeniable charm. The father-son duo walked in hand in hand, radiating confidence and style. As they took the stage, the crowd erupted in cheers, captivated by their undeniable bond. Bobby beamed with pride as he introduced Aryaman to the audience, showcasing their strong connection and the support they share. The room was filled with warmth and admiration as the duo exchanged smiles and shared a heartfelt embrace. Their swag and charisma were infectious, leaving everyone in awe of their incredible chemistry. It was a moment that melted hearts and reminded us all of the power of a loving father-son relationship. Bobby and Aryaman truly set the bar high for father-son goals, leaving a lasting impression on everyone lucky enough to witness their special bond.