Tripti Dimri is an Indian actress known for her remarkable talent and natural beauty. Born and raised in Delhi, she began her acting journey with the critically acclaimed film "Laila Majnu" in 2018. Her performance in the movie received widespread praise and established her as a promising newcomer in the industry. In "Animal," Tripti Dimri showcases her versatility by portraying a character that resonates with the audience. With her effortless elegance and timeless beauty, she has become a talking point among fans and critics alike. Tripti's ability to bring depth and emotion to her characters has made her a sought-after talent in the film industry. Her dedication and passion for her craft shine through in every project she takes on. As an animal star, she has not only impressed the audience with her acting skills but also with her ability to effortlessly transform into different roles.