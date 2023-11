Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is the talk of the town. It is one of the most awaited movies of the ...

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is the talk of the town. It is one of the most awaited movies of the year and the teaser has raised excitement level. The story looks interesting from the small teaser itself and hence the audience cannot wait for the movie. The songs of the film, Papa Meri Jaan, Hua Main and others have touched the hearts of the audience. Now, the fans were waiting for the trailer to release so that they can get a glimpse of the film and their star, Ranbir. The trailer of Animal has released and social media is filled with love for the film. Even before the trailer came out, fans have been talking about it and Animal was trending on social media. Ranbir Kapoor fans are buzzing with excitement for his upcoming action thriller. Get ready to be on the edge of your seat as Ranbir showcases his incredible talent in this adrenaline-pumping film. Watch the video to know more.