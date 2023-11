At the 'Animal' pre-release event, superstar Mahesh Babu couldn't contain his excitement as he openly expressed his love and admiration ...

At the 'Animal' pre-release event, superstar Mahesh Babu couldn't contain his excitement as he openly expressed his love and admiration for the talented actor Ranbir Kapoor. In a heartfelt confession, Mahesh Babu declared Ranbir Kapoor as "the best actor" and revealed that he is a huge fan. Speaking at the event, Mahesh Babu gushed about Ranbir Kapoor's incredible acting skills, praising his versatility and ability to bring characters to life on the big screen. He expressed his admiration for Ranbir's ability to effortlessly portray a wide range of emotions and capture the audience's hearts with his performances. Mahesh Babu's confession took the audience by surprise, as it showcased the camaraderie and mutual respect between two of the industry's biggest stars. The genuine admiration and love Mahesh Babu expressed for Ranbir Kapoor added an extra layer of excitement and anticipation for their upcoming film 'Animal'. Watch the video to know more.