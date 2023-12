Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are absolutely killing it with their stylish airport looks. Not only are they fashion icons, ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are absolutely killing it with their stylish airport looks. Not only are they fashion icons, but they're also making waves in the film industry with their latest movie "Animal". ‘Animal" has been creating a buzz at the box office, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. With Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol as the leading stars, "Animal" has been attracting huge crowds to theaters. Their on-screen chemistry and powerful acting have been praised by many. The film showcases their incredible talent and versatility as actors. Not only that, but "Animal" has also been setting new records at the box office. The film's engaging plot, intense action sequences, and emotional depth have struck a chord with the audience, resulting in its tremendous success. Animal has amassed a collection of Rs 737.98 crore within 11 days of its release, as per T-Series. However, Animal's Hindi version has now overtaken KGF: Chapter 2 on the all-time list. The Hindi version of the Yash-starrer ended its run in the theatres with Rs 434.70 crore. Watch the video to know more.