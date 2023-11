Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer has dropped, and it is making fans go bonkers. Also, they are calling it a mad ...

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer has dropped, and it is making fans go bonkers. Also, they are calling it a mad trailer. Sandeep Vanga has struck the right chord, and with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, this film is going to bring him a different level of success at the box office. Ranbir often admitted that this is the one character of him he could never release. Ranbir as Balbir Singh is something that his fans could never imagine him doing. But once again, the actor proved his passion for acting. At the trailer launch of Animal, Ranbir got all candid and mentioned how he never got connected with this character and often asked Sandeep Vanga for a reference. Watch the video to know what his lookalike has to say about the film.