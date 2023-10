Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna is going to release on December 1. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the ...

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna is going to release on December 1. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie sees Ranbir Kapoor in his most rugged avatar. But there is romance too. The first song from the film Hua Main is out now. It shows Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor's crakling chemistry. The song starts with Rashmika Mandanna's family opposing to their relationship. Hua Main featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor is sung by Raghav Chaitanya and Pritam. The lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. Watch the video to know more.