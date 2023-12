The special screening of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was quite a celebrity turnout. The screening was held in Mumbai's BKC ...

The special screening of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was quite a celebrity turnout. The screening was held in Mumbai's BKC area and it was a starry affair as the film fraternity graced the screening. Alia Bhatt arrived at the special screening with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the cutest couple, who never fail to show support for each other. A glimpse of the same was spotted during the National Film Award Ceremony when Ranbir cheered for his ladylove, Alia, when she was bestowed with the 'Best Actress' award. Now, Alia Bhatt supported her darling hubby, Ranbir Kapoor, as he hosted a grand premiere of his film, Animal. Alia supported Ranbir by donning a matching tuxedo just like his. However, her t-shirt had Ranbir's caricature of his character in the film, Animal.Watch the video to know more .