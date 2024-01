Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika, Bobby Deol's movie Animal has been in the headlines ever since its release. People are liking the ...

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika, Bobby Deol's movie Animal has been in the headlines ever since its release. People are liking the film a lot and the movie is earning well at the box office. Although everyone has liked everyone's role in the film, Bobby Deol's character has made a different place in the hearts of people. Recently the actor was spotted at the airport where the paps were extremely happy to see him. The paps kept telling him how much they liked him. Bobby Deol responded to the paps' words very sweetly. These days, actors are often spotted and remain in the headlines continuously. Bobby Deol's name is included in the list of big actors of the industry. For more information please watch the video.