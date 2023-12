In the movie, Bobby Deol plays the role of the villain, adding a unique depth and intensity to the story. ...

In the movie, Bobby Deol plays the role of the villain, adding a unique depth and intensity to the story. It's quite a departure from his usual roles, and fans are captivated by his portrayal. Alongside Bobby Deol, the film also stars talented actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, and Anil Kapoor, making it a star-studded affair. The chemistry between the cast members is palpable, and their performances are truly captivating. The story takes unexpected twists and turns, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Bobby Deol's portrayal of the villain adds a layer of complexity, making it even more intriguing. The film is receiving rave reviews, and fans can't stop talking about it. They're absolutely loving Bobby Deol in this new avatar. It's wonderful to see the impact he's making and the passion his fans have for him. Watch the video to know more.