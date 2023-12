Bobby Deol expressed his gratitude to the paparazzi, saying that "God has been kind." He credited their support for ...

Bobby Deol expressed his gratitude to the paparazzi, saying that "God has been kind." He credited their support for the success of the film and thanked them for capturing all those memorable moments. Bobby Deol also showcased his incredible talent by imitating his character from the film. It was truly impressive to see him embody the essence of his character and bring it to life even off the screen. All in all, it sounds like Bobby Deol had an incredible time working on this animal movie, and his appreciation for the paparazzi's support added an extra touch of warmth to his success story. Animal has lived upto the expectations. As the film hit the theatres, positive reviews started pouring in with netizens gushing over Ranbir Kapoor's dhamakedaar performance. All of it has translated into box office numbers and Animal has turned out to be one of the highest opening day grossers of 2023. However, it has failed to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan collection.