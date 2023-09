Ranbir Kapoor recently was snapped spending time with his fans. The actor celebrated his birthday with his loving fans, watch the video to know more.

Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated his birthday in a heartwarming way by spending time with his fans. He not only cut a cake with them but also took selfies, spreading joy and creating unforgettable memories. Looking effortlessly cool, Ranbir channeled his Rockstar vibes in a stylish outfit, captivating everyone with his charm. Fans were thrilled to be a part of his special day and couldn't be happier. His upcoming Animal will hit the big screens in December this year. The action thriller flick also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor, among others. In the film, Ranbir will be seen playing a protagonist, who later turns into a psychopath due to several reasons including his troubled father-son relationship and extreme bloddshed of the underworld. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.