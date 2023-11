Ranbir Kapoor is currently preparing for the much-anticipated release of his upcoming film, Animal. The trailer and music album have ...

Ranbir Kapoor is currently preparing for the much-anticipated release of his upcoming film, Animal. The trailer and music album have already been unveiled, building excitement as the movie's premiere in theaters draws near. Amid his hectic schedule promoting the film, Ranbir was spotted at the airport. What caught people's attention was the intriguing detail that a Ranbir was snapped wearing a customised Animal t-shirt at the airport. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the upcoming crime thriller brings forth a compelling narrative that revolves around the intricate relationship between Ranbir's character and his father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. Adding depth to the cast, actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri play pivotal roles.Watch the video tto know more.