Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's movie Animal has finally been released and people are liking the movie a ...

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's movie Animal has finally been released and people are liking the movie a lot and this can be seen by looking at the box office records of the movie. The film is doing good business at the box office. Recently, the movie's lead actress and Pan India star Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the airport. The paps have praised the actress for the movie Animal. Rashmika has also responded to the paps very sweetly. Let us tell you that along with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are also seen in very special roles in the movie. Actress Rashmika remains in the news not only for her acting but also for her personal life. For more information please watch the video.