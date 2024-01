Rashmika Mandanna has a large fan base and is loved for her talent and down-to-earth nature.

Rashmika Mandanna is a popular Indian actress known for her work in Telugu and Kannada films. Rashmika Mandanna has a large fan base and is loved for her talent and down-to-earth nature.

Directed and written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film features Ranbir and Rashmika alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. While Anil is Ranbir's father, Rashmika plays his wife. Bobby plays the antagonist in the movie. Animal relased on December 1 in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has been a huge success at the box office and the movie has been creating a storm on social media. The movie has minted more than Rs 500 crore in India, while it has collected $15 million in North America. The film has been controversial for several reasons but has managed to impress everyone with its storyline and plot. Watch the video to know more.