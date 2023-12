Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action drama, is wreaking havoc at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 500 crore ...

Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action drama, is wreaking havoc at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 500 crore at the box office and also divided the audiences with its violence and macho themes. Saloni Batra plays a supporting role in the film. She is seen as Reet, the sister of Ranbir Kapoor’s titular character. Animal is the biggest film in Saloni’s career so far. And the actress is hoping bigger things are to follow, starting with – in all likeliness – the film’s sequel Animal Park, which was teased in the post-credits scene. “I hope it is happening. And we will all know for sure very soon,” is all she says when you ask her about the future course of Animal. For now, the audience is content watching the film in theatres and enabling it to break more box office records. Watch the video to know more.