Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial marks their first collaboration.Recently the two were seen on promotional rounds for the upcoming action thriller.Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in a suit. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in a saree. As they posed for the paparazzi, Ranbir joined Rashmika in doing her favourite Korean heart sign. It was an adorable moment indeed.The chemistry between the two, both on and off the screen, promises an exciting cinematic experience for fans eagerly awaiting the release of Animal.Watch the video to know more.