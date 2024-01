People have liked Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna's movie Animal a lot and people are eagerly waiting for the ...

People have liked Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna's movie Animal a lot and people are eagerly waiting for the second part of the film. The success party of the film was organized in Mumbai last night in which many big stars of the industry were spotted. Actor Ranbir Kapoor also arrived with his wife Alia and the entire family, while Bobby Deol, Rashmika and Tripti were also spotted in a very stylish style. South actress Tamannaah Bhatia was also seen in a very bold and beautiful look at the event. Not only this, he has also given many poses to the paps. Seeing the look of the actress, you will also become her fan. Please watch the video for more information.