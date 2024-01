Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri has been in the news continuously since her excellent performance in the film Animal. The actress ...

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri has been in the news continuously since her excellent performance in the film Animal. The actress is being called the national crush and is getting a lot of appreciation for her role. Everyone has liked everyone's acting in the movie. Recently, the success party of the film was organized in which many big actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol attended the event. Actress Triptii Dimri was also spotted in a black bodycon dress in which she was looking very beautiful. Actress Triptii Dimri is known not only for her acting but also for her fashion and beauty. For more information please watch the video.