Animal has taken a great start at the box office and Bobby Deol, the villain of the film, is overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation coming his way.

Animal team is over the moon. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's film has taken a bumper opening at the box office. Bobby Deol turned a baddie for Animal. His performance as a dreaded villain has been loved by all. Overwhelmed with all success and appreciation, Bobby Deol broke down and cried in front of paps. He expressed gratitude and stated that it feels like as if he is watching a dream. The video of him being in tears have gone viral on social media and we see his friend hugging him. Definitely it is a big moment for all as Animal has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. But for Bobby Deol, it is all the more special because he has just made a comeback to acting and is finally getting the appreciation that he deserves. Watch Bobby Deol's video above.