Recently, a special teaser of the movie "Animal" was showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa, which happens to be the ...

Recently, a special teaser of the movie "Animal" was showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa, which happens to be the tallest building in the world. The event was attended by none other than the talented actors Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, along with the producer Bhushan Kumar from T-Series. In a captivating video capturing this unforgettable moment, both Ranbir and Bobby can be seen completely mesmerized by the larger-than-life projection on the Burj Khalifa. Their expressions of awe and wonder are truly unmissable. It's amazing to witness such renowned actors being captivated by the grandeur of this unique event. The makers of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri's upcoming film 'Animal' are gearing up for the mega release. The movie will clash with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' in theatres. Watch the video to know more.