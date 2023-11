The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movie Animal was finally launched in Delhi today. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika ...

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movie Animal was finally launched in Delhi today. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna were also present during the trailer launch. The actress was looking very beautiful in a black saree. When actor Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the Animal movie in the press conference, he praised the director and the story of the movie. The actor described himself as grateful for working in the movie. Not only this, he also gave many other information related to the movie. The movie Animal is scheduled to release on December 1. For more information please watch the video