The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was launched at a grand event in Delhi. The star cast of the film had arrived and a crowd of people gathered to see them. During this, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol also met the media and answered their questions. But in response to a question, Rashmika was seen praising Ranbir. Rashmika said that for her working on Animal has been one of the best experiences so far. She loved working with Ranbir is that he made it really easy for his co-actors. Rashmika also shared her one-day shooting experience with Ranbir. Watch the video to know more.