The trailer for Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's most-awaited film Animal has finally been released, and you will be surprised ...

The trailer for Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's most-awaited film Animal has finally been released, and you will be surprised to see Ranbir Kapoor's avatar in the trailer. As soon as the trailer arrived, the hashtag Animal started trending on Twitter. Watching the trailer, it is clear that the story revolves around the bond between father and son in the film. Anil Kapoor is seen in the role of the father of Ranbir Kapoor in the film. The trailer for Ranbir Kapoor's film is being liked a lot. People even say that this film is going to be a blockbuster. Bobby Deol's role in the trailer is also being appreciated a lot. For more information, please watch the video.