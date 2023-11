Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly anticipated pan-India film "Animal" is gearing up for its theatrical release on December 1st. The star-studded ...

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly anticipated pan-India film "Animal" is gearing up for its theatrical release on December 1st. The star-studded cast includes the talented Ranbir Kapoor, the charming Rashmika Mandanna, the evergreen Anil Kapoor, and the dashing Bobby Deol in lead roles.The excitement surrounding the film reached new heights when the makers launched its music in Mumbai. It was a grand event, and fans were thrilled to see Ranbir and Bobby in attendance. Amidst all the interactions, the two actors couldn't help but talk about Raha Kapoor, Ranbir's adorable daughter. Ranbir shared that Raha reacts with joy during video calls, and the flying kisses she gives to kids are pure love that everyone should experience. It's heartwarming to see a doting father like Ranbir cherishing these precious moments with his little one.With such a talented cast and an intriguing storyline, "Animal" promises to be a captivating cinematic experience. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release.