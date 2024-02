The couple looked stunning as they stepped out together, turning heads with their impeccable style and undeniable chemistry.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are making waves with their recent dinner date post Bigg Boss 17. The couple looked stunning as they stepped out together, turning heads with their impeccable style and undeniable chemistry. Ankita, known for her powerful performances, continues to captivate audiences with her grace and elegance. Vicky, on the other hand, complements her perfectly with his charming presence. Their dinner date was a testament to their love and commitment, leaving fans in awe of their adorable relationship. It's clear that Ankita and Vicky are a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the screen. As they continue to make public appearances together, their fans eagerly await their next move, excited to see what the future holds for this dynamic duo.