Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wedding viral video, watch how gorgeous Ankita was looking | Watch video

Actress Ankita Lokhande tied knot with Vicky Jain on Devember 14 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The actress was smiling on her big Day. She and her boyfriend Vicky wore Manish Malhotra's outfits.

Pratibha Katariya | December 15, 2021 11:55 AM IST