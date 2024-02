Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande snapped in a most stylish way. The actress was seen talking to the paps. Ankita Lokhande looks beautiful in a co-ord set.

Ankita Lokhande is an Indian actress known for her work in television and Bollywood. She gained fame for her role as Archana in the TV show "Pavitra Rishta." The actress was recently seen in Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain. Duo made headlines due to ongoing fights in the house. The actress was the 3rd runner up of the show Bigg Boss 17. Recently the actress was spotted in a Co-Ord set in which she was looking beautiful. She was also seen talking to the paps. The actress was in headlines for quite some time. Paps was also seen asking about Bigg Boss party. Ankita Lokhande was one of the most popular actress of television. The actress remains in headlines due to her personal and professional way. Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain was one of the most popular couple of Bigg Boss 17. Ankita Lokhande is very active on social media and was seen posting her pictures and videos frequently. Watch the video to know more about it.