Ankita Lokhande seen flaunting 'Mangalsutra' in her recent video, Katrina - Vicky's romantic picture goes viral

From Shruti Hasaan to Erica Fernandes, celebrities shared her hot and sizzling pictures and sets the internet on fire. Watch the video to know more.

Erica Fernandes Looks Jaw Dropping Gorgeous: We all know how much you all love to watch your favorite celebrity's recent posts, so in this segment, we are telling you all about your favorite recent posts and most viral videos on Instagram. Erica Fernandes looks smoking hot in an animal-print backless dress, Bollywood's most adorable couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif grabbing eyeballs once again. Mrs.Kaushal shared an adorable picture with her husband Vicky Kaushal and fans can't keep calm. Did you check out Shruti Hasaan's recent damn hot pictures? If not watch the video now to know more.