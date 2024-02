Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande snapped in an award function in black attire. The actress looks beautiful in black.

There are some contestants of Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss 17 who are still in the headlines for some reason or the other. One of them is Ankita Lokhande. Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande is included in the list of famous actresses. The actress has been in the news ever since she entered Bigg Boss house. The actress was often in the headlines for her relationship with husband Vicky Jain. Not only this, the actress has also garnered a lot of limelight for her fashion in Bigg Boss house. Recently the actress was spotted at an event. The actress was looking very beautiful in a black dress. Let us tell you that this is not the first time that the actress has been in the news for her fashion, even before this the actress has made headlines many times. For more information please watch the video.