I had super fun in recreating this video with my family at our housewarming puja! This one for you @EktaaRKapoor & @smritiirani ma'am, tulsi will be in our hearts forever! Hope you both love this ???? pic.twitter.com/PgzR6S2GFM — Ankita lokhande Jain (@anky1912) June 30, 2022

Everyone would remember how Tulsi Virani aka introduced her family in the title song of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Now, has recreated the track in real-life. The actress shared a video of her new house and introduced her family to fans. While the video will make you nostalgic, what grabbed our attention was that Ankita's news house is ultra-glamorous and it's like everyone's dream house. The actress shared the video of her house and wrote, "Archana Deshmukh X Tulsi Virani I had super fun in recreating this video with my family at our housewarming puja! This one for you @EktaaRKapoor & @smritiirani ma'am, tulsi will be in our hearts forever! Hope you both love this."