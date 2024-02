TV's most popular actress and Bigg Boss 17 popular couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain recently snapped at the airport.

There are some contestants of Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss 17 who have been in the headlines since the beginning of the show. One of them is Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain. The show has ended and Munawar Faruqui has become the winner of the show. . Popular TV actress Ankita Lokhande was out of the show at the top fourth position. Recently Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jaan were spotted at the airport. Both were looking very good with each other. Seeing the couple, their fans gathered and started clicking selfies with them. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jaan were gifted red roses and chocolates by their fans at the airport. Not only this, both of them also posed fiercely.

Let us tell you that Ankita Lokhande is a well-known name of TV. The actress became famous with the serial Pavitra Rishta. After this he was seen in many popular serials and films. Not only this, her marriage with businessman Vicky Jain was much talked about. Watch the video for more information.