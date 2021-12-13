videos

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding: Bride and groom’s fun filled ceremony inside pictures | Watch Video

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dance their hearts out in the dreamy pics. Watch the full video to know now more about her wedding and it's celebration.

Pratibha Katariya   |    December 13, 2021 5:04 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding Video: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are getting married soon! A number of photographs and videos from the popular television couple's pre-wedding celebrations have surfaced online, including Mehendi and Sangeet celebrations. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain dance their hearts out in the dreamy pics. Watch the full video to know now more about her wedding and it's celebrations.

