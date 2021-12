The wedding festivities of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have begun. A video of a happy bride from her mehendi ceremony has made its way to the internet. The video has Ankita Lokhande dancing on and 's song Dilliwali Girlfriend. The happiness on her face is infectious, we must say. Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda can also be seen applying mehendi to the bride. Earlier, Ankita shared a pre-wedding video on her Instagram profile. It has her and Vicky Jain enjoying their time by the desert and by the sea. It is a very beautiful video. Also Read - TV News Weekly RECAP: Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill were most tweeted about celebs in 2021, Bigg Boss 15, Ankita Lokhande injured days ahead of her wedding and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)