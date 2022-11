Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's hosted a Halloween party. Anita Hassanandani Reddy, Arjun Bijlani, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, Ritvik Dhanjani, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and others attended the Halloween bash last night. Watch Video.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Halloween party: On Monday night, October 31st, Ankita Lokhansde and Vicky Jain hosted a Halloween party for their family and industry friends. Ankita is seen in a golden and silver coloured gown. On the other hand, Vicky Jain was spotted in an all-black outfit with a denim jacket on top. Anita Hassanandani Reddy, Arjun Bijlani, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, Rithvik Dhanjani, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and others attended the Halloween bash last night. The highlight of the party was the couples Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra and Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni. The couple stole the show and won everyone's hearts with their spooky attire and looks. Watch Video.