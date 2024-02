Bigg Boss 17 has finally ended and the show has got its winner. The trophy of the show has been ...

Bigg Boss 17 has finally ended and the show has got its winner. The trophy of the show has been lifted by Munnavar Faruqui and the runner up of the show has been Abhishek Kumar. There are some contestants of Salman Khan's show who remain in the limelight even after the end of the show. One of them is Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain. The businessman has been liked a lot in the show and recently he has been spotted by the paps where he is seen in a very stylish style. Not only this, he has spoken openly to the paps and the paps have also called him Bigg Boss winner. Let us tell you that there were some contestants of the show who were constantly in the headlines. For more information please watch the video.